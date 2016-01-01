Belleville Terminal Transformation Underway

More Belville photos...

In this issue…

Longhouse atop Beacon Hill

Website report

Ask the Pharmacist: How to read and understand your prescription

Renovations complete for the James Bay United Church Thrift Shop

Living Dangerously in James Bay!

JBCP: What’s in your Closet?

Places to go… things to do

Competing transportation interests

Gardeners! Get to Seedy Saturday

Seedy Saturday

The secret world of runners

Points North: Home for the holidays…

Enjoy a mini cruise on your birthday

Tax changes and preparing to file your 2015 income tax return

“Almost” the best place on earth

Nois(e)Scape

JBNA: Transit in a teacup

Then and Now: Elliott Street

Incomer’s musings

Thank you for making the Dickens Fair a success!

Poetry



Well padded

She sees the beauty

Letters to the editor

Judges need to be held to higher standards

Thoughts with Jack Krayenhoff

It’s time

A bright light left us December 9

Hug a child

Conni’s Cooking Corner

Cookies and bars



This Month’s Mystery House

Last month’s Mystery House was located at 646 Simcoe Street.