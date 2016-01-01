James Bay in Bloom
In this issue…
Prepare Yourself! Prepare James Bay!
Tough as Nails and Twice as Tasty
The Oswego, James Bay’s Boutique Hotel
Standing up for secure, affordable housing
The James Bay Rental Housing Crisis
Belleville – Superior – Kingston - St Lawrence – Oswego – Dallas
Sakura in Stone: Victoria's Japanese Legacy
Then and Now: Continuing our trip down the history of Elliott Street
Ogden Point Master Planning Process – Greater Victoria Harbour Authority
What does “Spring Fever” mean to you?
Updates, Scams, More Scams and “Gross Negligence”
Out with the Old, In with the New...
Poetry
Conni’s Cooking Corner
This Month’s Mystery House
Last month’s Mystery House was located at 45 San Jose