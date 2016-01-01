Summertime at the Markets
See more photos of the markets...
In this issue...
James Bay Beacon Writing Contest Winners
James Bay Beacon Writing Contest Honourable Mention
Come celebrate with the Neighbourhood Garden of All Sorts
Buying Local Gives You More Bang for Your Buck
MLA Report: Private Members Bills won’t become law & Upcoming summer events
New bike network coming to James Bay, but details yet to be determined
The Birth of the Media in Victoria
Sheila Martindale: Victoria’s Volunteer Extraordinaire
Harrison Yacht Pond & Victoria Model Shipbuilding Society
Vancouver Island Shakespeare Arts
When Canada Revenue Agency Writes You a Letter
News from the Victoria Health Co-op
How Well Do You Know James Bay?
Pentimento: James and Kristy Crawford
You Two Bits: Are you ready to place a bet on a casino for James Bay?
Uber’s cheap ride comes with costs and no guarantees
Poem: Thoughts From Mother Goose
What comes to your mind with the word Summertime?