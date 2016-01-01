November 2016

Victoria during the Great War

by Ted Ross

Part One 1914-1915

The headline in the Daily Colonist of August 5, 1914 reads, "British Empire Has Declared War Against Germany."

According to the Daily Colonist, Victoria was in a prosperous period. New housing had been built in various neighbourhoods, including Beacon Hill. The third Victoria High School, a Rattenbury designed building, opened in a former gravel pit on Fernwood Avenue on May 1, 1914. Beacon Hill School, offering classes in grades one, two and three, opened in September on Douglas Street, one vacant lot south of Beacon Street, for the growing population of children in that neighbourhood.

In this issue

Green Grow the Garlic – O

Letters To The Editor

Year End Tax Planning

Mayor's Message: How to bring Victoria into the 21st Century

A message from the Chair of James Bay Community Project

News from the Victoria Health Co-op

Dickens Craft Fair just around the corner

Points North: A Warm Welcome Awaits...

Finding the Balance

James Bay Gem: Jo Manning

Dirt Bomb at Irving Park

Then and Now: Branch #127 (Public Service) The Royal Canadian Legion

JBNA: Let's Talk Rental Accommodation

How to Stop Smoking

Poem Beacon Hill Turtles

MLA Report: Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission

Simple as Socks fundraiser