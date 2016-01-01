November 2016

Victoria during the Great War
by Ted Ross
Part One 1914-1915
The headline in the Daily Colonist of August 5, 1914 reads, "British Empire Has Declared War Against Germany."
According to the Daily Colonist, Victoria was in a prosperous period. New housing had been built in various neighbourhoods, including Beacon Hill. The third Victoria High School, a Rattenbury designed building, opened in a former gravel pit on Fernwood Avenue on May 1, 1914. Beacon Hill School, offering classes in grades one, two and three, opened in September on Douglas Street, one vacant lot south of Beacon Street, for the growing population of children in that neighbourhood.
Victoria during the Great War
