James Bay, Our Cup of Tea
|Photo by trudy Chiswell
In This Issue...
Kirsten Brand, James Bay Painter
Maritime Museum Receives Donation of Captain Cook Journals
First Phase of Capital Park to be Completed Late 2017
James Bay Library to Open Early in 2018
Report shows thousands of buildings at risk in an earthquake. Is James Bay ready?
Making Sure You Get ALL Your Credits and Deductions
It’s Spring in James Bay & The Gnomes Are in the Garden
April's Mystery House
March's Mystery House is 51 Oswego Street. Photo by Penny Pitcher.